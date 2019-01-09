Did The Sopranos Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Gandolfini, Sopranos

HBO

January 10, 2019 marks 20 years since The Sopranos debuted on HBO, effectively changing television as we know it. The mob drama from David Chase helped put James Gandolfini and Edie Falco on the map with six seasons of explosive drama. It also ended with one of the most divisive and debated scenes in TV history.

You remember how it goes. Tony Soprano (Gandolfini) is with his wife, Carmela (Falco), son (Robert Iler) and they're waiting for daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) to join them at the table inside the restaurant. The final scene has Journey's "Don't Stop Believin''" playing and Tony looking up at the sound of the door opening. And cut to black.

Was Tony taken out? Killed by rivals? Or did the Soprano family, now complete, have a nice meal together? Chase hasn't said one way or another, despite previous articles alluding to a definite conclusion.

Photos

The Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time

However, in the new book The Sopranos Sessions by Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall, the journalists discuss the ending with series creator Chase. According to The Atlantic, while discussing his vision of ending the series, Chase described it as a "death scene."

"Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end … Tony was going to get called to a meeting with Johnny Sack in Manhattan, and he was going to go back through the Lincoln Tunnel for this meeting, and it was going to go black there and you never saw him again as he was heading back, the theory being that something bad happens to him at the meeting. But we didn't do that," Chase said.

When called out on it in the book, Chase said, "F—k you guys."

Photos

The Sopranos: Where Are They Now?

The end of The Sopranos has been debated endlessly, including in The Sopranos Sessions, as you can read in this excerpt from the book on Vulture.

In 2015, Chase said he didn't think the ending would have this much of an impact.

"I thought the ending would be somewhat jarring, sure. But not to the extent it was, and not a subject of such discussion. I really had no idea about that. I never considered the black a shot. I just thought what we see is black. The ceiling I was going for at that point, the biggest feeling I was going for, honestly, was don't stop believing," Chase said. "It was very simple and much more on the nose than people think. That's what I wanted people to believe. That life ends and death comes, but don't stop believing. There are attachments we make in life, even though it's all going to come to an end, that are worth so much, and we're so lucky to have been able to experience them. Life is short. Either it ends here for Tony or some other time. But in spite of that, it's really worth it. So don't stop believing."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Sopranos , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , James Gandolfini

Trending Stories

Latest News
Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll Features Natasha Lyonne Dying a Lot and All-Female Writing and Directing Team

You, Lifetime, Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Has No Interest in Being the Next Internet Boyfriend

The Bachelor Season 23

This The Bachelor Sneak Peek Has Everything, From Megan Mullally to One-on-One Date Drama

Exclusive First Look at "Bachelor" Episode 2

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Says Everyone Was "Broken" at the End of Filming Game of Thrones

Susan Boyle, America's Got Talent: The Champions

Public Meltdowns, Family Cash Grabs and a Life-Changing Diagnosis: Inside Susan Boyle's Fight Against the Pitfalls of Sudden Fame

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Alleged Domestic Abuse Inspired Her to Open Her Mykonos Beach Club

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.