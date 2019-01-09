Did The Sopranos Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

January 10, 2019 marks 20 years since The Sopranos debuted on HBO, effectively changing television as we know it. The mob drama from David Chase helped put James Gandolfini and Edie Falco on the map with six seasons of explosive drama. It also ended with one of the most divisive and debated scenes in TV history.

You remember how it goes. Tony Soprano (Gandolfini) is with his wife, Carmela (Falco), son (Robert Iler) and they're waiting for daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) to join them at the table inside the restaurant. The final scene has Journey's "Don't Stop Believin''" playing and Tony looking up at the sound of the door opening. And cut to black.

Was Tony taken out? Killed by rivals? Or did the Soprano family, now complete, have a nice meal together? Chase hasn't said one way or another, despite previous articles alluding to a definite conclusion.