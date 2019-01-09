Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Drop $11 Million on Dual NYC Apartments

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 8:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, apartments, StreetEasy

StreetEasy Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are now neighbors with Matt Damon.

The A Quiet Place co-stars and beloved celeb couple reportedly dropped $11 million for an entire floor in a luxurious building in Brooklyn Heights, The Standish. According to the Wall Street Journal, Blunt and Krasinski bought the two units on the floor that they can then combine to make one full home.

While no information has been released about Blunt and Krasinski's specific units, the building's entire 10th floor unit is listed to be 5,000 square feet. According to Street Easy, the 10th floor unit has eight rooms, five beds and four and a half bathrooms.

Read

John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

This real estate news comes shortly after it was reported that the couple's pal, Damon, had purchased a condo in the same building for over $16 million.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, apartments, StreetEasy

StreetEasy

Blunt and Krasinski previously had a townhouse in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, which they put on the market in Sept. 2017 and reportedly later sold for about $6.5 million.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, apartments, StreetEasy

StreetEasy

It was just days ago that the couple attended the 2019 Golden Globes together, where Blunt was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her work in Mary Poppins Returns. The couple shared a sweet moment during the ceremony when Krasinski was spotted cheering on Blunt as she took the stage alongside Dick Van Dyke.

For more details on Blunt and Krasinski's new place, head on over to Street Easy.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , Real Estate , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
You're the Worst

Why You're the Worst Starts Its Final Season With Unexpected Homage

Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water for Viral Stunt

Little, Movie, Trailers

LOL! See the Top 5 Funniest Moments in the Little Trailer

Kenya Moore, Pregnancy Style

Kenya Moore's Hair-Raising Post About Motherhood Is Gone With the Wind Fabulous

Wilmer Valderrama, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Wilmer Valderrama and Remaining Friends With Samantha Ronson

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger Pleads for Her Baby's Privacy After Paparazzi Photos Spread

James Gandolfini, Tony Soprano

Did The Sopranos Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.