Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Are Giving the Relationship Advice You Need

Never fear! Oprah Winfrey is here!

The talk-show queen and her BFF Gayle King are giving fans relationship advice in their new video series, The OG Chronicles.

In the series, which launched Tuesday for OprahMag.com, the dynamic duo answer readers' questions about dating and share their personal experiences.

For instance, Winfrey tells the story of how her longtime love Stedman Graham reacted after she surprised him by wearing a sexy negligee.

"I'm standing at the stairs when he comes in, and he literally comes in, Stedman, walks right past me and says, 'What are you doing?'" she recalls.

However, King has an even "better" story. The CBS This Morning host once wrapped herself in Saran plastic wrap and put on a trench coat for her then-husband William Bumpus.

"He went, 'What is that?' King says. "So, that's not good for your ego."