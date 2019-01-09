Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Make a Stylish Splash Together at NBR Awards Gala

Talk about a stylish pair!

Longtime couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had quite the fancy date night on Tuesday when they stepped out for the 2019 National Board of Review awards gala in New York City. The A Star Is Born director and his supermodel off-screen leading lady showed up in somewhat coordinating patterned ensembles.

The acclaimed actor donned a gray, printed three-piece suit with a decorated tie and polka dot shirt while the stylish Shayk opted for a red blazer dress with zippers at the waist, paired with platform biker boots and a matching red beret. Très chic!

While they didn't pose together on the red carpet, the couple was spotted holding hands outside the event. The stunning stars, who have been dating since 2015, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Lea, who will celebrate a birthday in March.