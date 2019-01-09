2019 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns Both Snubbed as Bradley Cooper Makes History

Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite lived up to its title when the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards nominations were announced earlier today, receiving recognition in a whopping 12 categories. The drama, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is proving to be a strong award season contender across the board—especially after Colman's 2019 Golden Globes win.

Colman is nominated in the Leading Actress category with The Wife's Glenn Close, A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga, Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Melissa McCarthy and Widows' Viola Davis. To some, Davis' inclusion came as a surprise, considering Steve McQueen's heist movie has been largely overlooked by other award shows and no one else from the cast or crew was honored.

Also shocking? Emily Blunt, who earned raves for her role as Great Britain's beloved no-nonsense nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, was shut out of the Leading Actress category. Walt Disney Pictures' musical itself received a mere three nominations: Costume Design (Sandy Powell), Original Music (Marc Shaiman) and Production Design (John Myhre and Gordon Sim).