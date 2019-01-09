2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here!

Cardi B leads the pack with an impressive 14 nominations, followed by Drake with eight, and Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Maroon 5, who each earned five nods. Other notable nominees include Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris and Ed Sheeran.

"It's no secret why this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees are a Who's Who of music," said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises in a press release. "These are the artists and the songs iHeartRadio listeners couldn't get enough of this past year. It's going to be an unforgettable show."

iHeartRadio listeners will be able to decide the winners in an array of categories, including Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video and more. Now through March 7, fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fox is set broadcast the star-studded ceremony on Thursday, March 14 from 8-10 p.m. EST.