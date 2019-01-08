Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Alleged Domestic Abuse Inspired Her to Open Her Mykonos Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan opened her club in Mykonos, Greece for a reason.

The entrepreneur explained on her new MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: Paradise Boss that she has some personal history with that specific stretch of beach. Lohan hinted at its significance in the intro to the show. "I've always loved the beauty and serenity I feel when I'm here," she said. "It's a place for everyone. It's beautiful, it's open-minded, and most of all, it's safe."

Later in the show, Lohan and her business partner Panos elaborated on that. He said, "Three years ago, Lindsay was there on that beach with her ex-boyfriend. She got hit by him."

The Mean Girls star explained, "I was in a very tumultuous relationship. I was in a different place in my life. Instead of crying or getting angry, I said I'm going to own this beach one day because I always want everyone to feel safe."

Panos said in a confessional, "She wanted to remember this beach as a very fun place, not what happened to her."