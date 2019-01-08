Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Domestic Abuse Inspired Her to Open Her Mykonos Beach Club

MTV
Lindsay Lohan opened her club in Mykonos, Greece for a reason.
The entrepreneur explained on her new MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: Paradise Boss that she has some personal history with that specific stretch of beach. Lohan hinted at its significance in the intro to the show. "I've always loved the beauty and serenity I feel when I'm here," she said. "It's a place for everyone. It's beautiful, it's open-minded, and most of all, it's safe."
Later in the show, Lohan and her business partner Panos elaborated on that. He said, "Three years ago, Lindsay was there on that beach with her ex-boyfriend. She got hit by him."
The Mean Girls star explained, "I was in a very tumultuous relationship. I was in a different place in my life. Instead of crying or getting angry, I said I'm going to own this beach one day because I always want everyone to feel safe."
Panos said in a confessional, "She wanted to remember this beach as a very fun place, not what happened to her."
She said later, "I made it something that is meaningful to me."
Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
In 2016, Lohan revealed in a series of interviews that her fiancé at the time Egor Tarabasov was abusive to her on multiple occasions. In August 2016, The Mail on Sunday posted pictures of Tarabasov getting physical with Lohan on the sand in Mykonos.
About two weeks before their Mykonos tussle, someone recorded the couple fighting on a balcony late at night at their London apartment. She and her fiancé went out for a "fun" date one night. After they came back, Tarabasov went out with his friends. "A few hours later he came back and when I woke up he was standing over me. He wasn't himself, he was being very aggressive and he attacked me," she told Mail on Sunday. "It's not the first time. That's the problem. But this time, someone saw."
"I realize now you can't stay in a relationship for love," she told the publication.
The club owner said later, "I genuinely fell in love with him but he broke my trust and made me feel unsafe."
In October 2016, Lohan's mom Dina Lohan told E! News she was "very happy" her daughter was no longer with Tarabasov. "I can sleep at night," she said. "It got to the point where it was abusive. And I'm a victim of domestic abuse and it's hard."
Lohan's post-Hollywood starlet life is complex at best, but she has since emerged as a very successful business owner. She has three clubs and, from what we've heard, her employees really enjoy working for the famous redhead.
"Going into Mykonos, it was like this mental thing. Lindsay's the celebrity, this huge figure. When I got there, she was the opposite of that. She was so personable," Kyle Marve told E! News before the show's premiere.
Another ambassador for the beach club told us, "Honestly, she's so professional and I look up to her so much. She's such a strong woman."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!