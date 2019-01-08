Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Is Here and It's a Bit of a Surprise

MTV
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 6:00 PM
MTV
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club has finally arrived, and it's somehow both exactly what we expected and not at all what we expected.
The MTV show chronicles Lohan's journey to build a beach house empire in Mykonos, Greece, particularly by bringing in a group of Americans to work as VIP hosts at her exclusive club. She allegedely hand-picked these extremely attractive bartenders/models to work for her, and she will accept nothing but the best from them—even if the best requires a blue-haired girl named Gabi to dye her hair pink, so she's not in competition with the blue-haired DJ.
Lohan proved to be a pretty strict boss, scolding her employees for meeting her for the first time wearing things like yoga pants and bikini tops and for drinking almost all of the alcohol, but she's also willing to protect her brand ambassadors if anyone messes with them.
Lindsay also did a pretty solid job putting together her team of reality show stars, who are already just the kind of heartwarming mess you'd hope from a bunch of hot people living in a fancy house and interacting with rich people all day. There was crying, there were arguments, multiple people had to change their appearances, and the guy who did the best job was the one who straight up made out with his client, because his job was to do whatever the client wanted.
And yet, Lindsay was also there to comfort her crying employee, and declared that she wanted to make sure everyone was treated well. While her partner Panos admitted he had very little empathy for the hosts, Lindsay showed a bit of a softer side, and the whole thing became strangely wholesome. The job is to encourage hard partying and big spending, but the employees of Lohan Beach Club can't do that without learning to communicate with each other, and accepting when they've made a mistake.
It's an interesting contradiction of a show and it will be even more interesting to watch Lindsay uncover what it means to be the "best of the best" when it comes to hosting VIP clients, and to also watch her employees inevitably struggle to figure out what that even means.
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
