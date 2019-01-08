Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Is Here and It's a Bit of a Surprise

Lindsay also did a pretty solid job putting together her team of reality show stars, who are already just the kind of heartwarming mess you'd hope from a bunch of hot people living in a fancy house and interacting with rich people all day. There was crying, there were arguments, multiple people had to change their appearances, and the guy who did the best job was the one who straight up made out with his client, because his job was to do whatever the client wanted.

And yet, Lindsay was also there to comfort her crying employee, and declared that she wanted to make sure everyone was treated well. While her partner Panos admitted he had very little empathy for the hosts, Lindsay showed a bit of a softer side, and the whole thing became strangely wholesome. The job is to encourage hard partying and big spending, but the employees of Lohan Beach Club can't do that without learning to communicate with each other, and accepting when they've made a mistake.

It's an interesting contradiction of a show and it will be even more interesting to watch Lindsay uncover what it means to be the "best of the best" when it comes to hosting VIP clients, and to also watch her employees inevitably struggle to figure out what that even means.