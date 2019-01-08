Meghan Markle's Brother Invites Her and Prince Harry to His Wedding

Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com Karwai Tang/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 3:37 PM
Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle's half-brother is doing his best to reunite his torn family.
Thomas Markle Jr. is formally inviting his little sister to his March nuptials in a last-ditch attempt to resolve the ongoing Markle family feud. The 52-year-old revealed to the Daily Mail that he and his fiancée, Darlene Blount, sent an invite across the pond to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the hopes that their presence would help to "put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again."
"Starting out the New Year by bringing our family closer together is definitely on the to-do list — it's very important," Markle Jr. said.
Moreover, he said he believes his wedding "would be a perfect time for Meg to get together with my dad." It has been quite some time since the Suits star met with her father, who continues to lament the strained relationship he was with the pregnant duchess. It is believed that the father and daughter last spoke before her May wedding to Prince Harry.
Unfortunately, Thomas Markle Sr. was unable to attend the star-studded wedding because of reported health issues. As for Thomas Jr., he was simply not invited by the pair, but he holds no grudges against his little sister.
If the Duke and Duchess chose to attend the ceremony, which is expected to be held in either Reno or Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas and his fiancée said it would be "kind of exciting." Especially since Darlene thought Thomas was lying about his relation to the new royal.
No word yet on whether or not Harry and Meghan have RSVP'd, but it is unlikely that the Duchess will travel to the states at that time since she will likely be well into her third trimester of her pregnancy. Plus, the Harry and Meghan have their royal duties to carry out.
The Prince and Duchess are set to make their first royal engagement of 2019 on January 14, when they will visit Birkenhead to "meet local organizations that support and empower groups within the community,"according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.
And rumor has it that the queen has granted Meghan her first patronage as a royal. The actress will reportedly be the patron of the National Theatre, which is likely due to her experience with the profession.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?