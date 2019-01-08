Let's Celebrate the 18th Birthday of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Iconic Denim Look

Before we begin, let's take a moment of silence to reflect and remember those pop culture moments that came before us. Jump in a time capsule or take a Throwback Tuesday and look back at one year in particular in the early 2000s: 2001. We survived Y2K, so why not go all out one year later?

That momentous year, Hilary Duff became the most relatable teen when Lizzie McGuire premiered (Gordo, where art thou?), Russell Crowe won an Oscar for Gladiator, Shrek came out and made us question talking donkeys around the world and last but not least, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake debuted their iconic denim-on-denim-on-denim-on-denim outfits to the world.

18 years ago today, The Mickey Mouse Club co-stars and popstar couple strutted their best (denim) stuff at the 2001 American Music Awards and forever changed what it means to have a red carpet moment.

There's so much to say about their sartorial decisions, yet words can hardly do it justice.