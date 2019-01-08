Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Hawaii Vacation Will Make You Forget It's Winter

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 2:55 PM

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

SplashNews.com

Say aloha to love and romance in 2019!

As many Hollywood stars find themselves traveling to the mountains for snowboarding and skiing, Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan decided to flip the script.

Forget about the snow; this Hollywood couple is all about having fun in the sun.

In photos obtained by E! News, Ansel and his girlfriend were spotted enjoying a stroll on the beach after catching some waves.

Ansel opted for black swim trunks while showcasing his bleached blond hair. As for Violetta, she let her hair down while wearing a two-piece striped bikini. The talented ballerina would also reveal some of her favorite memories from the vacation on Instagram thanks to photos captured by Warren Elgort.

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

While the couple tries to keep their romance on the private side, there's no denying the love and chemistry these two have for one another. In fact Ansel recently opened up his dream collaboration with his high school sweetheart.

"We want to do a music video together. I want to do a dance duet with her actually," he previously shared with E! News while attending the Polo Red Rush launch party in New York City. "She would make me look good. I wouldn't have to do that much work."

Ansel continued, "We talk about our ideas and our goals together. It's like our bedroom talk. What are our goals for the next couple of months? What are we doing? What are we striving for?"

As the couple continues to kick off 2019 in style, we're taking a look back at just some of their cutest moments in our gallery below.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sunset Smiles

"1..2..3..JUMP," the ballerini shared on social media while wearing Cosabella on her romantic getaway. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Power Couple

"Ayyy I got the man of the year," Violetta wrote while celebrating her man's GQ honor. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Romance City

"Guess where we're going?" Violetta shared with her Instagram followers during a romantic getaway. 

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sunshine on Rainy Days

The couple shared a warm moment in New Zealand, despite the weather.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sepia Toned Lovin'

"Me and #WCW," Ansel captioned this pic on Instagram.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

They bid farewell to summer in 2016 with this cool photo, featuring pastel skies and skateboards.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

His Ballerina

The actor shared this with the comment, "The perks of dating a ballerina."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Love Bites

The couple got silly while posing for this photo.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Passionate

Violetta shared this picture with the caption, "The best view."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Channeling Game of Thrones

Ansel and Violetta looked perfect on Halloween in 2016, dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from the HBO hit.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Cities of Love

No matter where they go, they always manage to turn a city into a view of love.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

All the Hugs

Violetta shared this photo with the caption, "My fave hugs."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Beach Cuddles

They were all smiles while taking in the sunshine with some selfies on the beach.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Deep Love

They took their romance under water with this cool photo.

We can't wait to see more of their love story in the weeks to come.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

