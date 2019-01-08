Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Hawaii Vacation Will Make You Forget It's Winter

SplashNews.com
Say aloha to love and romance in 2019!
As many Hollywood stars find themselves traveling to the mountains for snowboarding and skiing, Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan decided to flip the script.
Forget about the snow; this Hollywood couple is all about having fun in the sun.
In photos obtained by E! News, Ansel and his girlfriend were spotted enjoying a stroll on the beach after catching some waves.
Ansel opted for black swim trunks while showcasing his bleached blond hair. As for Violetta, she let her hair down while wearing a two-piece striped bikini. The talented ballerina would also reveal some of her favorite memories from the vacation on Instagram thanks to photos captured by Warren Elgort.
While the couple tries to keep their romance on the private side, there's no denying the love and chemistry these two have for one another. In fact Ansel recently opened up his dream collaboration with his high school sweetheart.
"We want to do a music video together. I want to do a dance duet with her actually," he previously shared with E! News while attending the Polo Red Rush launch party in New York City. "She would make me look good. I wouldn't have to do that much work."
Ansel continued, "We talk about our ideas and our goals together. It's like our bedroom talk. What are our goals for the next couple of months? What are we doing? What are we striving for?"
As the couple continues to kick off 2019 in style, we're taking a look back at just some of their cutest moments in our gallery below.
Instagram
Sunset Smiles
"1..2..3..JUMP," the ballerini shared on social media while wearing Cosabella on her romantic getaway.
Instagram
Power Couple
"Ayyy I got the man of the year," Violetta wrote while celebrating her man's GQ honor.
Instagram
Romance City
"Guess where we're going?" Violetta shared with her Instagram followers during a romantic getaway.
Instagram
Sunshine on Rainy Days
The couple shared a warm moment in New Zealand, despite the weather.
Instagram
Sepia Toned Lovin'
"Me and #WCW," Ansel captioned this pic on Instagram.
Instagram
Summer Lovin'
They bid farewell to summer in 2016 with this cool photo, featuring pastel skies and skateboards.
Instagram
His Ballerina
The actor shared this with the comment, "The perks of dating a ballerina."
Instagram
Love Bites
The couple got silly while posing for this photo.
Instagram
Passionate
Violetta shared this picture with the caption, "The best view."
Instagram
Channeling Game of Thrones
Ansel and Violetta looked perfect on Halloween in 2016, dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from the HBO hit.
Instagram
Cities of Love
No matter where they go, they always manage to turn a city into a view of love.
Instagram
All the Hugs
Violetta shared this photo with the caption, "My fave hugs."
Instagram
Beach Cuddles
They were all smiles while taking in the sunshine with some selfies on the beach.
Instagram
Deep Love
They took their romance under water with this cool photo.
We can't wait to see more of their love story in the weeks to come.
