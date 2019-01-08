R. Kelly Investigation Launched Over Docu-Series Misconduct Allegations

Following the conclusion of Lifetime's docu-series on R. Kelly, an investigation has reportedly been launched into the allegations against the 52-year-old singer.

According to TMZ, allegations made in the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series caused Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney's Office to launch an investigation. The site reports that investigators "have been reaching out to several survivors" that were featured in the Lifetime program.

Sources involved with the investigation tell The Blast that officials have been "combing through" the docu-series, which featured interviews with alleged R. Kelly abuse victims, since it aired. The outlet also reports that the Fulton County District Attorney has been "actively investigating" R. Kelly as well as a home he owned in Georgia, which was featured in the docu-series.