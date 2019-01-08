Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Says He Was ''Nervous'' to Discuss His Sexuality With Her

The only way Todrick Hall saw himself being best friends with Taylor Swift was in his wildest dreams.

So, when he became fast friends with the superstar, it is fair to say he honestly didn't know what to expect. Taylor was and continues to be notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, as well as her political beliefs. The YouTube personality, on the other hand, is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. And in a new interview with Elite Daily, Todrick reveals that this made for an awkward situation.

According to Hall, he tried to maintain a bit of distance with the singer at the beginning of their friendship, fearful that being open about his sexuality would drive a wedge between them. In an Instagram post from October 2018, he explained, "I didn't know where she stood on LGBTQ+ rights and I didn't honestly know if I could explain to someone with blue eyes and blonde hair what it feels like to not only walk around our country, but her neighborhood specifically."