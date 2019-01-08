Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Says He Was ''Nervous'' to Discuss His Sexuality With Her

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
The only way Todrick Hall saw himself being best friends with Taylor Swift was in his wildest dreams.
So, when he became fast friends with the superstar, it is fair to say he honestly didn't know what to expect. Taylor was and continues to be notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, as well as her political beliefs. The YouTube personality, on the other hand, is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. And in a new interview with Elite Daily, Todrick reveals that this made for an awkward situation.
According to Hall, he tried to maintain a bit of distance with the singer at the beginning of their friendship, fearful that being open about his sexuality would drive a wedge between them. In an Instagram post from October 2018, he explained, "I didn't know where she stood on LGBTQ+ rights and I didn't honestly know if I could explain to someone with blue eyes and blonde hair what it feels like to not only walk around our country, but her neighborhood specifically."
When the day came for Todrick to talk to her about his sexual orientation, he says he told her, "I was a little bit nervous to talk to you about my love life or whatever."
However, in the aforementioned Instagram post, he revealed his worries were for nothing. Todrick said Swift and her family "welcomed me into their home, life and family with open arms," regardless of his sexuality.
The fact that this came as such a shock to a person who is her close friend proved just how guarded Taylor has been about her life and political beliefs. It came as an even bigger shock to the nation when Swift made a rare political statement about who she would vote for a democrat in the 2018 midterm elections.
According to Toddy, this surprising action was partly because "she has grown and evolved in her own time, as every artist has to do." Taylor herself attributed her change of heart to "several events in my life and in the world in the past two years."
Whatever the reason, Hall is proud of his friend because he knows, "It can be very scary to potentially risk your career or your reputation to stick your neck out for something when you don't have to do it."