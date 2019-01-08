Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker Spark Dating Rumors After Night Out on Broadway

Dawson is an avid follower of politics and was one of the most vocal famous faces to support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2016 presidential run. She even got arrested in April 2016 during the Democracy Spring protest in D.C. Dawson shared multiple photos and videos from the gathering on social media and seemed not to mind her arrest.

She described the experience on the YouTube show The Young Turks. "I think there was maybe a desire to not particularly maybe have me arrested because they didn't want that to be put out there. So we got up when they walked away and we sat down and we were arrested," she said. "I wanted, for me, personally, to be in solidarity with the other folks who put themselves on the line and also just to bring attention to this."

Just yesterday, she was one of the many celebrities to celebrate Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granting 30-year-old Cyntonia Brown celemency after she spent 15 years in prison.

Booker also praised the decision on Twitter. "For too long our justice system failed a young Cyntoia Brown. Handing a life sentence to a young victim of child sex trafficking – that's not justice," he wrote. "Granting clemency for Cyntoia was the right decision. The sexual abuse to prison pipeline must end."

The former Newark governor is considered to be one of President Donald Trump's loudest critics in the Senate and many believe that he is mulling a presidential run in 2020.

Cue the Dawson for FLOTUS comments.