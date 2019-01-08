See The Bachelor Moment Colton Underwood Learns Bri's Australian Accent Is Fake

Remember Bri, The Bachelor contestant who greeted Colton Underwood with an Australian accent? Of course you do, because she went viral for that moment. Bri, 24, is not Australian. She's a model from California.

Bri said she used the fake accent as a way to make a good first impression on Colton. However, she doesn't keep up the charade for long. In a deleted scene from The Bachelor season 23 premiere, Bri fesses up to Colton.

"So, I came up to you with an Australian accent earlier," she told Colton in the clip below. "I don't know if you noticed, I'm not actually Australian."