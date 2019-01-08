See The Bachelor Moment Colton Underwood Learns Bri's Australian Accent Is Fake

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 1:36 PM
Remember Bri, The Bachelor contestant who greeted Colton Underwood with an Australian accent? Of course you do, because she went viral for that moment. Bri, 24, is not Australian. She's a model from California.
Bri said she used the fake accent as a way to make a good first impression on Colton. However, she doesn't keep up the charade for long. In a deleted scene from The Bachelor season 23 premiere, Bri fesses up to Colton.
"So, I came up to you with an Australian accent earlier," she told Colton in the clip below. "I don't know if you noticed, I'm not actually Australian."
"Oh! I was like, ‘Jesus, where did it go?'" Colton asked.
Bri said she uses the accent as an ice breaker when meeting new people.
"I like to show a lighthearted side of me, so Australian Bri comes in and out," she said.
And get this: She's never been to Australia.
When discussing her modeling and whether she travels, Bri brought back the accent, which prompted Colton to proclaim, "Dang, you're a pro at this."
We wouldn't go that far…
The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
