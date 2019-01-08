Kylie Jenner Gets a Head Start on Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday

Stormi Webster's birthday is almost here!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl will celebrate her golden birthday on Feb. 1, and the E! star is already prepping for her daughter's special day. On Sunday night, after returning home from a trip to Aspen, Kylie shared videos on social media of Stormi with presents, admitting that her baby girl is still opening up her Christmas gifts.

"p.s. already wrapping Stormi's bday gifts," Kylie told her followers on Instagram Story. "I'm too excited."

Kylie actually confessed all the way back in June that she'd been thinking about Stormi's first birthday party.