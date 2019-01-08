Gordon Ramsay Under Fire for Resurfaced Interview With Sofia Vergara

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 10:19 AM
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
Gordon Ramsay is getting some heat.
The celebrity chef is making headlines this week after an interview he gave on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 2010 resurfaced online, featuring him and fellow guest Sofia Vergara. The nearly decade-old clip has been making the rounds on the internet with viewers taking issue with Ramsay's comments and behavior toward the Modern Family star.
"Did I scare you guys?" she asked the men during the interview, referencing her screaming in the previous skit. "I never scream like that in real life. It was all acting."
"Only in the bedroom?" Ramsay responded, touching her arm.
"You would never know," Leno retorted after Vergara made a face and audience audibly reacted.
Then, Leno brought everyone's attention to the cover of an issue of now-defunct Daily Variety, which featured a Modern Family ad that read, "If Modern Family wins the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, Sofia Vergara will run naked down Sunset Blvd. *"
"*Cast member may change without notice," the advertisement noted.
"That's ridiculous. I cannot run," Vergara responded. "Knock yourself out," Ramsay quipped.
Then, the conversation shifted to the actress' recent vacation to Italy and Greece when they showed a photo of her with a friend during the trip in bikinis. When the photo changed quickly to a second shot of Vergara eating pizza, Leno exclaimed, "Wait—go back to the other picture. Think we have a female director? Duh!"
When they switched to the second shot of her eating, Ramsay said, "You seem like you're enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time?"
"Yes, yes, yes," Vergara answered while putting her hands up in the air in frustration while the audience laughed.
"You haven't heard of a knife and fork?" he continued. "You don't eat pizza with a knife and a fork."
"You just pick it up and stick it in," Ramsay added, a clear sexual innuendo. "He's English," Leno said as he chimed in.
Toward the end of the interview, Vergara shared a Colombian dessert she brought to the show, though Ramsay insulted it, saying, "It tastes like s--t fudge." While screaming at him, Ramsay bent over with his behind toward the star and then Vergara got up to mock hit him.
"You can taking it back to f--king Colombia," the chef continued. "Fish and chips—that's all you eat," Vergara retorted.
After hitting her on the side of her thigh, she fired back, "No touching!"
At the end of the interview, Vergara hugged him. However, some viewers aren't smiling about the footage today. "I recently made a post on my finsta about gordon ramsay's work before seeing his disrespect and general slimy behavior towards sofia vergara," one person tweeted. "No longer a fan."
"Sofia Vergara didn't deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable," another viewer added.
"This is awful behaviour and shame on a Jay Leno for not stepping in as well," a third tweet read.
E! News has reached out Ramsay and Leno's reps for comment.
