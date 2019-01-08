Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

There's a new doctor in the house on The Good Doctor. Daniel Dae Kim is stepping out from behind the camera, he's an executive producer on the series, for a new recurring role on the hit ABC series.

Dae Kim will play Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new chief of surgery at St. Bonaventure. Look for Dr. Han's arrival to shake things up at the hospital, specifically for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore)—his career is in jeopardy. Highmore is also directing.

"As a fan of our show, I'm thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast. David [Shore, executive producer] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we've found a character that's both dynamic and surprising. It's an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who's proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. it's been a lot of fun already and I'm excited for the episodes to air," Dae Kim said in a statement.