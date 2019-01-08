Bill Murray Spilled Vodka on Mahershala Ali's Face at the 2019 Golden Globes

Bill Murray helped the Green Book cast celebrate their win at the 2019 Golden Globes with a vodka toast.

The 68-year-old actor was at the award show on Sunday to present Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, which went to Green Book. After their win, Murray decided to toast his glass on the heads of the Green Book cast.

Mahershala Ali, who stars in Green Book and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the movie, recalled the backstage moment while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

"Bill was toasting us, and, you know, I don't drink, but Bill toasted his glass on Viggo's [Mortensen] head and then Linda [Cardellini], and then toasts on my head," Ali told DeGeneres. "Vodka just spills all over my face and is running down, into my eyes and burning."