Tekashi 6ix9ine Seen for the First Time in Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets a kiss from his girlfriend in the first photo of the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, in prison.

On Monday, Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade, visited him in prison, where the couple posed for a photo together. "He's good luv, enjoy #FreeDanny," she captioned the social media snap, which shows Tekashi grabbing Jade's butt as she kisses him on the cheek.

E! News confirmed in November that Tekashi had been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with other members of his crew. A law enforcement source told E! News at the time that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.