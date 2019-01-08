Tekashi 6ix9ine Seen for the First Time in Prison

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets a kiss from his girlfriend in the first photo of the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, in prison.

On Monday, Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade, visited him in prison, where the couple posed for a photo together. "He's good luv, enjoy #FreeDanny," she captioned the social media snap, which shows Tekashi grabbing Jade's butt as she kisses him on the cheek.

E! News confirmed in November that Tekashi had been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with other members of his crew. A law enforcement source told E! News at the time that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

Read

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty in Racketeering, Guns Case

Tekashi was indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering.

Two of the charges against Tekashi have a maximum sentence of life in prison. He faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.

In late November, Tekashi appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea in the case. He now remains in custody as he awaits trial, which, according to TMZ, won't be until September.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Jail , Sightings , Instagram

Trending Stories

Latest News
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

A Shocking Family Secret Rocks Whitney Thore's World on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Behind the Scenes of Captain Marvel: Everything You Need to Know About Carol Danvers, the Skrulls and Nick Furys Past

Mahershala Ali, Bill Murray

Bill Murray Spilled Vodka on Mahershala Ali's Face at the 2019 Golden Globes

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Temptation Island

Surrender to Your Desire: Temptation Island Premiere Is Here Early

Cupcakke

Rapper CupcakKe Hospitalized After Tweeting About Suicide

KJ Apa, Amandla Stenberg

KJ Apa and Amandla Stenberg Get Real About Their "Powerful" The Hate U Give Scene

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.