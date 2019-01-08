Why It's Difficult for Courteney Cox to Call Johnny McDaid Her "Partner"

Courteney Cox will be there for Johnny McDaid, but will she call him her partner? That's a different story.

The Friends alum and Snow Patrol musician have been going strong for years, but when it comes to their title for each other, it's not so simple. The topic came up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, when Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress, "How is your...man friend? What will we call Johnny?"

"My man friend—that's good. I don't know if that would go over that well," she admitted. "He's my partner—that's what he calls it. Partner."

However, Cox isn't crazy about the label when it comes to them. "I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex," she explained. "He's my guy, he's my one, but saying partner is difficult for me."