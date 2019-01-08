Jimmy Kimmel Predicts The Bachelor Winner: See His Impressive Track Record

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, John Medina/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 7:10 AM
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, John Medina/Getty Images
Get ready, Bachelor fans! Jimmy Kimmel has chosen Colton Underwood's final four.
The late-night host predicted who will receive the former football player's roses on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Fans met the reality star's 30 leading ladies on Monday night's season 23 premiere of The Bachelor. Viewers were introduced to a woman with a fake Australian accent, two former beauty queens and a contestant dressed like a sloth. However, there was some other women who caught Kimmel's attention.
Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNeary, expect speech pathologist Cassie, medical sales representative Katie, Miss North Carolina winner Caelynn and content creator and first-impression rose winner Hannah G to be Underwood's final four.
To be fair, Kimmel and his spouse are pretty good at picking the final winners. In fact, Kimmel said his spouse is so good at it that she's correctly predicted five out of the last six Bachelor winners and five out of the last seven Bachelorette winners.
For instance, last May, Kimmel correctly guessed Becca Kufrin would pick Garrett Yrigoyen as her main man. He even predicted that Blake Horstmann, the runner-up, would make it to the final four.
He also correctly forecasted that Nick Vial would pick Vanessa Grimaldi and that Arie Luyendyk Jr. . would pick Kufrin on their seasons of The Bachelor. Although, the season 22 star later ended up dumping Kufrin on national television and picking Lauren Burnham instead.
So, which former Bachelors and Bachelorettes threw him for a loop?
For the Bachelorettes, Kimmel incorrectly guessed that Rachel Lindsay would end up with Peter Kraus and that her now-fiancé Bryan Abasolo would make it to only the final two.
He also failed to guess that Desiree Hartsock would end up with her now-husband Chris Siegfried. As for the Bachelors, Kimmel guessed that Ben Higgins would pick JoJo Fletcher as the final winner and that Lauren Bushnell, who he picked, would be the runner-up.
Apparently, McNeary takes the predictions very seriously. Kimmel said McNeary will even take notes on the contestants while watching the episode—and they're apparently very thorough.
"This is not a joke," he said. "We're watching the show last night; we're halfway through; she's got a pad; she's taking notes. In a very serious way she says, ‘I need to know what these women smell like.' Unfortunately, we weren't able to facilitate that request."
It looks like we'll just have to wait and see if his streak continues.
