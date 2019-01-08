Lindsay Lohan Busts Out Her Mykonos Moves in This Bird Box Parody

Is this Lindsay Lohan's greatest cameo role to date?

When the Lohan Beach Club star appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, she shot a film parody with host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, drummer Questlove and MC Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter. The movie of choice? Bird Box, Netflix's buzzy Sandra Bullock thriller.

The pre-taped bit began with Fallon taking on Bullock's role, giving the group instructions and explaining why they can't remove their blindfolds as they navigate their way through 30 Rock.

"I'm only going to say this once: We are going on the trip now. It's going to be hard, but you have to do every single thing I say. Here's the most important thing: Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold. If we look at what's out there, we will not make it," he said. "We cannot look. Roots, sidekick, do you understand? Do you understand? Let's do this."