Lindsay Lohan Busts Out Her Mykonos Moves in This Bird Box Parody

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 5:25 AM
Is this Lindsay Lohan's greatest cameo role to date?
When the Lohan Beach Club star appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, she shot a film parody with host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, drummer Questlove and MC Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter. The movie of choice? Bird Box, Netflix's buzzy Sandra Bullock thriller.
The pre-taped bit began with Fallon taking on Bullock's role, giving the group instructions and explaining why they can't remove their blindfolds as they navigate their way through 30 Rock.
"I'm only going to say this once: We are going on the trip now. It's going to be hard, but you have to do every single thing I say. Here's the most important thing: Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold. If we look at what's out there, we will not make it," he said. "We cannot look. Roots, sidekick, do you understand? Do you understand? Let's do this."
Leave it to Lohan to convince the group to remove their blindfolds and flirt with danger.
As the actress did her much-memed Mykonos dance, Trotter said, "It's worse than I thought!"
"Come on! Join!" Lohan told them. "It's fun."
Everyone did as told—except for Questlove, who said, "I'm putting my blindfold back on."
Later in the episode, Lohan revealed how she really feels about the #DoTheLilo dance footage and how it came to be. "We had a pride party. All of the people that I brought in, they did a really good job and so I wanted to let them have fun. And then they pulled me up onstage. I was like, 'OK, I'm going to dance.' But I didn't know what was happening with it in terms of this #DoTheLilo until after. I didn't even that [it went viral] until people told me," the actress said. "It's so embarrassing to me now! You have to understand that! I am, like, never dancing again!"
