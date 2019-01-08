Captain Marvel Reveals Even More Superpowers in the Latest Trailer

Captain Marvel has been touted as the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and last night, fans got their first look at the extent of the superheroine's powers.

The latest action-packed footage debuted on ESPN during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The trailer opened with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) parking her motorcycle at a bar and meeting S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop an alien invasion from getting worse.

"I'm going to need clarification on this space invasion," Nick said.

"Skrulls are infiltrating your planet," Carol explained. "They're shape-shifters."

"OK," a dubious Nick said. "Prove you're not a Skrull."

With that, Carol shot energy from her hands. "That's a photon blast," she explained.

"And?" Nick asked.

"A Skrull cannot do that," Carol replied, shaking her head as if it were the most obvious thing ever. Rightfully distrustful, Nick asked her, "And I'm just supposed to take your word for that?"