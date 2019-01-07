Meet The Bachelor Contestant Who Won Colton Underwood's First Impression Rose

Season 23 of The Bachelor is officially off to the races, and there's one lucky lady who has piqued Colton Underwood's interest early on.

Bachelor Nation watched as Hannah G. received the First Impression Rose tonight, a highly-coveted and often times important indicator of who will make it far in the competition. In the most recent seasons of The Bachelorette, both Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay gave their first impression roses to the men who'd ultimately become their fiancés; and the same could be said for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, as well as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth.

So, yes, the pressure to impress was understandably high amongst the 30 contestants picked to date Colton. Hannah G. rose above the beaded gowns, hair extensions and hopelessly awkward interactions to come out of the first night on top, and for good reason!

Check out five things to know about Hannah below: