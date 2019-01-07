Watch Susan Boyle's Triumphant Return to America's Got Talent

Trae Patton/NBC
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:42 PM
Trae Patton/NBC
Susan Boyle made the comeback of a lifetime during tonight's premiere of America's Got Talent: The Champions.
The Scottish singer, who rose to international fame with her second-place finish on Season 3 of Britain's Got Talent, returned to the competition stage for the first time in nine years—and it was nothing short of awe-inspiring.
Boyle, 57, chose to perform "Wild Horses," the same song she sang during her first-ever America's Got Talent appearance in 2009. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum all applauded Boyle's performance, but it was Mel B who ultimately pressed the coveted "Golden Buzzer" on her behalf.
"I just want to say what an absolute honor and pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you. Your angelic voice and I want to be the woman who gives you something you deserve," Mel B gushed.
Following a standing ovation, Cowell told Boyle, "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than if I'm being honest with you. You're the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives. I'm absolutely thrilled you're here."
Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, this new edition of AGT takes winners, finalists, runners-up, semi-finalists and contestants from across the globe and puts them in competition with each other for the first time. Competitors include Jackie Evancho, Kechi, The Professional Regurgitator and Light Balance.
Watch Susan's full performance in the video below!
America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?