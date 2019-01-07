Kevin Spacey Pulled Over Hours After Pleading Not Guilty to Assault Allegations

AP Photo/Steven Senne
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 5:29 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne
Kevin Spacey had yet another run in with the law.
The House of Cards star was nearly issued a ticket for driving over the speed limit on his way home from the court hearing where he pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault allegation. A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Spokesperson told E! News, "Kevin Spacey was pulled over earlier today by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers for speeding. The officers gave Spacey a verbal warning and did not issue a ticket."
Just hours before, the star was sitting in the Nantucket District Court, where he was arraigned on accusations of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old at a bar in Nantucket, Mass. back in 2016. During the proceedings, Spacey appeared to be cool-headed as he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim or his family. Furthermore, the court also ordered preservation of cell phone data from the alleged victim's phone from July 2016 to six months after the alleged incident.
A plea of not guilty was entered on Kevin Spacey's behalf today, according to CNN.
For Spacey's next court hearing, which is scheduled for Mar. 4 at 11:00 a.m. local time, the actor is not required to be in attendance, but he must be available by phone.
According to NBC News, the case first came to light in November 2017 after the Boston anchor, Heather Unruh, held a press conference and alleged Spacey groped her son's genitals at The Club Car. The alleged incident was said to have occurred when the alleged victim was 18 years old.
Spacey denies the allegations.
