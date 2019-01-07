Chrissy Teigen Knows Exactly Why Beyoncé Was Spotted at Target Again

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 4:38 PM
Attention Target shoppers: Beyoncé has been spotted on aisle 4!
She may be one of the biggest stars in the world with millions of dollars in the bank. But when Beyoncé had some time to spare this week, the Grammy winner decided to hit up her local Target.
According to social media users, the singer was spotted at the Westwood, Calif., location where she was browsing down the baby aisle.
Hey Bey, you're getting real close to those Pampers boxes.
And while we're not so sure what she ended up purchasing, one familiar face decided to speak out on Twitter and offer her products for a nice low price.
"Beyoncé you are so silly," Chrissy Teigen joked on Twitter. "I can just send you my new knives!!" What a thoughtful friend!
For those who haven't passed every aisle of their local Target, we first have to ask what have you been doing with your life? But putting jokes aside, the supermodel has her "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" collection consisting of kitchen and tabletop necessities available in store.
This certainly isn't the first time Beyoncé has been spotted picking up some goodies at the retailer. Last March, the 37-year-old traveled with Blue Ivy Carter to the Westwood location.
An eyewitness spotted her driving around a cart full of toys and school supplies.
What's the lesson here folks? Be on red alert for Queen Bey the next time you're browsing the stores.
