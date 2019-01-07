7 Golden Globes 2019 Dresses That Could Be Your Wedding Gown

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 1:27 PM
Have you ever watched celebs model on the red carpet and thought to yourself, "I'd love to wear that dress, but where would I wear it?"
The thought crossed our minds a few times last night during the 76th Annual Golden Globes. From Kristen Bell's timeless, pale pink frock to the caged bodice of Kiki Layne's blush-toned gown, we were inspired, motivated to shop and perhaps drooling (just a little). The long trains of over-the-top gowns and fresh styles from top designers took us back to our childhood fantasies of walking the red carpet.
Here's the good news: You do have an occasion to wear a red carpet gown—your wedding. On this day, you can live out your red carpet dreams on the aisle, mesmerizing onlookers with your luxurious look.
If you have plans, but haven't said yes to the dress, the Golden Globes comes at the perfect time. The red carpet has all of the inspiration you need, from tulle-layered skirts to simplistic, classic silhouettes.
Although many wore white (Think: Sandra Oh and Giuliana Rancic), we're not limiting bridal wear inspiration to white gowns. For one, celebs have proved that white isn't the only color you can wear. And, two, the silhouette, fabric and details are the most important features when shopping for a gown. You can always request it in white.
Check out the best wedding dress inspiration below!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
This dress, which features asymmetrical sleeves and ruching along the bodice, is the perfect gown for fashion-forward yet minimal bride.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The star's Zuhair Murad look is classic, meaning you can do a lot with it. By starting with a sleek form and plunging neckline, you have the option of extending the train and playing with the color or fabric.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Take note: The E! News host's embellished neckline and white dress accentuate her toned figure.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Want a unique bridal look? The sheer and caged bodice of this dress is a good place to start.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The detailing on the star's haltered neckline is gorgeous and memorable.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Although the actress is covered up, this Louis Vuitton look with its beautiful embellishments is very appealing for a winter wedding.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Want to go big? We love the sleeves and train on Lady Gaga's Valentino gown. Simply, swap for white and you've got a conversation-starting wedding gown.
