Is Peter Gallagher About to Make The Conners Rich?

Mon., Jan. 7, 2019

Is the Conner family about to come into some money? Again, but for real? Maybe so, all thanks to…Peter Gallagher.

E! News can exclusively reveal The OC star will guest star on The Conners as Brian Foster, an accident lawyer that Dan (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hire after Dan is injured on the job covering D.J.'s (Michael Fishman) vending machine route. In the exclusive clip above, Gallagher's character says he can get the family six figures.

"Look, I'm not looking to win the lottery," Dan says in the clip. "All I want is my hospital bills paid."

Never forget when Roseanne had the Conners win the lottery…and it was explained away (as were many finale twists).

But in "Rage Against the Machine," the Tuesday, Jan. 8 episode of The Conners, if Dan sues D.J. could lose his job. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hurt when Becky (Lecy Goranson) seeks life coaching from her No. 1 competitor (and nemesis).

Gallagher joins an impressive list of guest stars for The Conners season one. Other famous faces who have popped up this year include Justin Long, Mary Steenburgen, Katey Sagal, Matthew Broderick and Jay R. Ferguson.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

