Dick Wolf's 12-year marriage is ending.

The Law and Order creator filed for separation from Noelle Lippman on Thursday, according to TMZ. The website reported the TV producer has a pre-nuptial agreement, citing the legal documents.

Per TMZ, Lippman filed for separation a day later with a request for spousal support.

The two wed in June 2006 and share two children, 8-year-old son Rex and 11-year-old daughter Zoe. They were last photographed out together in June.