Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer React to "Special" Green Book Golden Globes Win

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 11:40 AM

The cast and crew of Green Book took home several awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

During Sunday's ceremony, Green Book won the awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay. Star Mahershala Ali also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, making it his first-ever Golden Globes win.

After scooping up their awards, the cast, director and executive producers, including Octavia Spencer, met up with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the ceremony to talk about the film's success and the impact it's had on viewers.

Mahershala Ali Thanks the Major Women in His Life as He Wins First Golden Globe

"This was special to me because this was the most present that I've ever been in a project," Ali shared. "And so, the responsibility of that and having to keep up with [co-star Viggo Mortensen] and not let the film down in any capacity, not let down Dr. Shirley, try to dig and find the deeper truths all the time."

"So, it was special because, one, the story was important to me, the character's important to me and I was working every day, all day, and that was new," Ali told Kennedy. "But, I love being an actor, I love getting to wrestle with these characters' intentions. I feel like, life is complicated, and we have the opportunity to play complicated people and shed some light on people's journeys and experiences. And so, it's just all special to me, and I'm honored to be here."

Take a look at the video above to see what Spencer, Mortensen and more of the Green Book family had to say about the film and its success at the Golden Globes!

