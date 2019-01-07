Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer React to "Special" Green Book Golden Globes Win

The cast and crew of Green Book took home several awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

During Sunday's ceremony, Green Book won the awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay. Star Mahershala Ali also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, making it his first-ever Golden Globes win.

After scooping up their awards, the cast, director and executive producers, including Octavia Spencer, met up with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the ceremony to talk about the film's success and the impact it's had on viewers.