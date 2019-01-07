Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Just Got Bigger—Find Out How Many More Episodes Are Coming

Three more episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 15? That's just what the doctor ABC ordered. The additional episodes, announced Monday, Jan. 7, brings the total episode count of season 15 to 25.

This season, Grey's will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever during the second half of the season kicking off on Thursday, Jan. 17. Grey's Anatomy will surpass NBC's ER, which ran for 15 seasons and produced 331 episodes of television.

During the current season, ABC's Grey's Anatomy has averaged a 3.1 rating in the 18-49 rating demographic, making it ABC's No. 1 TV show of the 2018-2019 season.