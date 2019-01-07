Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Just Got Bigger—Find Out How Many More Episodes Are Coming

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM
Three more episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 15? That's just what the
doctor ABC ordered. The additional episodes, announced Monday, Jan. 7, brings the total episode count of season 15 to 25.
This season, Grey's will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever during the second half of the season kicking off on Thursday, Jan. 17. Grey's Anatomy will surpass NBC's ER, which ran for 15 seasons and produced 331 episodes of television.
During the current season, ABC's Grey's Anatomy has averaged a 3.1 rating in the 18-49 rating demographic, making it ABC's No. 1 TV show of the 2018-2019 season.
When viewers last checked in on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her coworkers in the November midseason finale, the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial was dealing with a windstorm that left Mer stranded in an elevator with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). In "Shelter From the Storm," the windstorm continues to batter Seattle and with no power, the doctors must scramble to save their patients' lives, including Mer who needs to get to Cece for the heart transplant. Also in the episode, Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) are forced to confront their, uh, complicated situation.
The series regular cast of Grey's season 15 also includes Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington and Kelly McCreary.
Grey's Anatomy returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
