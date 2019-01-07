Lindsay Lohan Answers Our Burning Questions About Paris Hilton and Britney Spears

Get in pop culture fans, we're going on a trip down memory lane.

As Lindsay Lohan prepares for her reality TV return, the actress is looking back on her most memorable moments in and out of Hollywood.

It certainly was the case Monday morning when the 32-year-old sat down with Andy Cohen where more than a few famous friends—or ex-friends—came up during the discussion.

Because he's such a pop culture fan at heart, Andy had to ask about the infamous picture from Lindsay, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' infamous night out at "Guy's" nightclub in West Hollywood.

For those wondering where there relationship stands, Lindsay said she hasn't seen the hotel heiress in years.