What Would T'Challa Say?! Black Panther's Danai Gurira Catches Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Kissing at the Golden Globes

Wakandans gone wild!

After Marvel Studios' Black Panther was snubbed at the 2019 Golden Globes, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o headed to the InStyle and Warner Bros.' after-party together; Chadwick Boseman, who appeared onstage with the trio, did not attend the bash.

Despite losing in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, Gurira (in Rodarte), Jordan (in Burberry) and Nyong'o (in Calvin Klein by Appointment) remained in high spirits Sunday night. The co-stars joined dozens of other celebrities who filmed fun Instagram videos in the Beverly Hilton's elevators. For their short-form clip, Gurira opened the doors and found Jordan and Nyong'o making out. Unfazed, she got in the elevator—then planted a kiss on Nyong'o herself! Thankfully Boseman, whose character T'Challa romances Nyong'o's Nakia, didn't have to see it.

Quoting T'Challa, Gurira joked on Instagram, "I NEVA freeze."