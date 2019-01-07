Daniel Craig Staring Down Idris Elba at the Golden Globes Is a Big Bond Mood

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daniel Craig, Idris Elba

Instagram

"Awks."

Amid rumors that Idris Elba will take over as James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise, the two actors came face to face at the 2019 Golden Globes. On Sunday, Elba attended the ceremony to present alongside his Cats co-star Taylor Swift. He was also in attendance to support his daughter, Isan Elba, who was the Golden Globes Ambassador. Meanwhile, Craig was in attendance to support his wife, Rachel Weisz, who was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

It appears that whoever did the Golden Globes seating chart had a sense of humor, because they sat Craig and Elba right by each other at the ceremony.

Read

Idris Elba Is Doing His Best to Not Embarrass Daughter Isan at the 2019 Golden Globes

Elba had some fun with the encounter, posting a selfie with Craig on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Awks....."

Elba's fiancée, model Sabrina Dhowre, also posted the photo of the duo on Instagram.

"Not to add to the fire but....play nice guys," she captioned the post, adding a laughing emoji.

And social media users are in a frenzy over the photo, with one person writing, "This is THE best photo I have EVER seen!" Another social media user commented, "Love the male Bond-ing."

One fan also suggested, "Idris should be his own 'Double-00' in the next Bond film. To start a spinoff with a fresh new character. One that teams up with Craig's 007."

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Idris Elba , Daniel Craig , 2019 Golden Globes , Apple News , Top Stories , Awards , Golden Globes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Glambot: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's Mellow 32nd Birthday Will Make Moms Everywhere Shout "Preach!"

Patricia Arquette, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Why Patricia Arquette Still Thinks It's Weird She Won a Golden Globe

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Richard Madden Predicted He'd Lose at the 2019 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco, Carol Burnett, Golden Globe Awards

Kaley Cuoco Slams Claims She Didn't Stand for Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Celebrated Her 2019 Golden Globes Win in the Cutest Way Possible

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

The 90 Day Fiancé Reunion Was Full of Explosive Confrontations, Walk Offs and Tears

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.