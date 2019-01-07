Why Richard Madden Predicted He'd Lose at the 2019 Golden Globes

When Richard Madden hit the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globes last night, the humble actor told E! News' Giuliana Rancic, "I don't have any expectations. I'm just happy to be here."

The Bodyguard star was nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series ­— Drama category, where he faced stiff competition from Ozark's Jason Bateman, Homecoming's Stephan James, Pose's Billy Porter and The Americans' Matthew Rhys. By his own admission, Madden "became very hysterical and had lots of anxiety and adrenaline" when he heard he was up for the award.

"It's really special. We worked really hard on it. Lots of people worked really hard—in really tough conditions. The fact that this many people have watched it and the show's been recognized is really mind-blowing. And it blows me away," Madden told E! News. "I'm thrilled."