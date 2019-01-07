Lady Gaga Celebrated Her 2019 Golden Globes Win in the Cutest Way Possible

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 9:53 AM
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Mother Monster deserves an award for this post-win celebration.
Little monsters all around the world cheered as Lady Gaga took home her second career Golden Globe, this time for "Best Original Song" for the A Star Is Born anthem, "Shallow," on Sunday night.
Choking back tears, the star was praised by her fellow songwriters on stage before taking the mic to share a few words. "As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter and these three incredible men...they lifted me up, they supported me," the triple threat told the audience.
After an unforgettable night, the star celebrated her impressive new trophy in the coziest and cutest of ways.
In a photo shared by her fiancé Christian Carino on social media, the megawatt star was captured in bed with her statue in one hand with her other hand covering her eyes while a bowl of Fruity Pebbles sat in front of her.
Note the smile on Gaga's face. "What a rager," Carino captioned the adorable black and white shot.
Gaga wasn't alone in her pursuit of a snack. Fellow nominee Julia Roberts finished off the night at In-N-Out. Similarly, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner Rachel Brosnahan dished to E! News about her culinary late-night plans after enjoying some time at the after-parties.
"I do want to get to In-N-Out before it closes!"
French fries and cereal for everyone! Congratulations, ladies!
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?