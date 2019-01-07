Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a date night at the 2019 Golden Globes!

On Sunday, the "End Game" singer surprised everyone when she took the stage in a stunning Atelier Versace dress to present the awards for Original Score and Original Song alongside her Cats co-star Idris Elba. In addition to presenting, Swift was also seemingly there to support her longtime love, Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the ceremony.

Video posted to Instagram by Elba's fiancée Sabrina Dhowre shows Alwyn in the audience clapping as Swift presented. The singer even appeared to look over and smile in Alwyn's direction from the stage as he sat with his co-stars.

Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After-Parties With Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and the Black Panther Cast

After presenting, it didn't appear that Swift ever made her way to the audience with Alwyn during the ceremony, but the couple met up later at the after-parties.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Idris Elba, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Instagram

Following the ceremony, Swift and Alwyn attended the FOX, FX and Hulu after-party. According to a source, Swift beelined to The Favourite cast's table when she arrived and was later spotted chatting with Alwyn.

The couple later headed to the Netflix after-party, where they were spotted holding hands. "They were ushered in very quickly to a back booth on a platform and hung out there for 10 minutes," an insider tells E! News. "There was no obvious PDA—just them together whispering to each other closely in a booth."

The actor and singer then arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros. to a "sea of flashing cameras." A source tells E! News, "Several people approached them. They were by each other's side saying hi to people."

Seems like Swift kept her word, she was there when Alwyn was the toast of the town, babe.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

