Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Following the ceremony, Swift and Alwyn attended the FOX, FX and Hulu after-party. According to a source, Swift beelined to The Favourite cast's table when she arrived and was later spotted chatting with Alwyn.

The couple later headed to the Netflix after-party, where they were spotted holding hands. "They were ushered in very quickly to a back booth on a platform and hung out there for 10 minutes," an insider tells E! News. "There was no obvious PDA—just them together whispering to each other closely in a booth."

The actor and singer then arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros. to a "sea of flashing cameras." A source tells E! News, "Several people approached them. They were by each other's side saying hi to people."

Seems like Swift kept her word, she was there when Alwyn was the toast of the town, babe.