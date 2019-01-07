Megyn Kelly's Today Show Replacements Revealed—Meet the New Third Hour

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 9:19 AM
Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the new third hour of Today!
Less than three months after Megyn Kelly Today was cancelled, it appears viewers now know who will replace her.
On Monday morning, Dylan Dreyer revealed she will be co-hosting every weekday morning at 9 a.m. with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.
"Hope you don't mind these faces! You'll be seeing a lot of them at 9am," she shared with her Twitter followers. "Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker."
Al shared the same post with the message, "I love these guys."
The announcement also comes as Today works to find a replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford once she leaves the fourth hour this April.
Reports have surfaced that Jenna Bush Hager could be named the new co-host alongside Hoda Kotb, but NBC has yet to deliver any official news.
"I have my idea of who might be absolutely wonderful, but there's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart around here, right within our own family," Kathie Lee explained when announcing her departure. "And if they come from outside the family they will soon become family because you all treat everybody that way..."
When it comes to Megyn Kelly, the talk-show host faced controversy after her blackface comments during a Halloween costume discussion. She would later apologize for her words.
"I was wrong and I am sorry," shared shared in an on-air statement. "Sometimes I talk and sometimes I listen and yesterday, I learned. I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise."
Most recently, Megyn stepped out and revealed her new haircut that symbolized "new beginnings." "I've been spending time with [my husband] and my kids," she revealed. "It's been good."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
