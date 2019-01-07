EXCLUSIVE!

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Spotted Flirting at 2019 Golden Globes After-Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 8:58 AM

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson

It sounds like Kate Beckinsale caught Pete Davidson's eye. 

The actress and comedian crossed paths at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party, where the two seemingly hit it off. According to a source, he and pal Machine Gun Kelly first arrived to the soirée together early on. After briefly standing and chatting closely with Beckinsale on the dance floor, Davidson made a quick exit with the rapper. 

Later on, the two returned and, according to the source, Davidson and Beckinsale looked "very cozy" as they sat closely together on a couch outside on a smoking patio for about an hour. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." Meanwhile, Kelly and the actress' friend hung out as the other two talked. 

According to the source, once they finally got up to leave, the 25-year-old SNL comedian and 45-year-old screen star hugged each other for a minute before he and Machine Gun Kelly walked back inside while she stayed with her friend. The two men left the party together and Beckinsale exited shortly after, the source noted. A second source added, "They did not go home together."

Two months after his split from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, a source told E! News in early December that Davidson was "dating again."

As for Beckinsale, she seems to have a thing for comedians. She was spotted making out with British stand-up comic Jack Whitehall in November and was previously linked to funny man Matt Rife

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

