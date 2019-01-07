Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After-Parties With Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and the Black Panther Cast

CAA

Held at Sunset Tower, guests enjoyed everything from chocolate cake to truffle fries. Sadly, a source says the rain kept some people away, since "everyone was complaining about the cold." Still, Timothée Chalamet was ready to rage—and after sending his mom home, he did just that.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo left early in the night. Before that, though, "she was saying hi to everyone and was making the rounds. She and her husband held hands and shared a kiss in valet as they waited for their car," a source says. "They were super in love."

Meanwhile, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner Rachel Brosnahan was given a glass of champagne shortly after her midnight arrival. "She was roaming around, saying hi to Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt," a source tells E! News. "They all talked for several moments."

After grabbing a glass of champagne herself, Blunt and husband John Krasinski danced to ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Blunt then began talking to Hathaway, "and they were all on the dance floor dancing with drinks in their hand. It looked like a total moms night out and they were having a lot of fun. John looked so in love with Emily and was laughing at her dancing." Blunt and Hathaway were "inseparable" all night. "Everyone was dancing around and laughing."

As Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, Bill Murray and more stars made the rounds, The Wife winner Glenn Close "was mingling with people at the center bar and still had a look of shock over her win. Several people were approaching her to say congrats and she had a huge smile on her face," a source says. "Emily chatted with her for several moments and she looked very happy."

Alwyn and Swift made a brief appearance around 1 a.m. "They weren't showing any PDA but it was clear they were together. Security swarmed them," the source says. "They sat in a couch at a table with their drinks in the back of the party and were talking with several people. They looked at each other a few times and it seemed like Joe was trying to make sure she was OK and gauge when she wanted to leave. They were then escorted out of a private exit together."