Rami Malek Kisses Lucy Boynton at Golden Globes After-Party

Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, and no-one seemed happier for the Bohemian Rhapsody star than his co-star Lucy Boynton.

While celebrating his big win at Fox's Golden Globes afterparty, the Freddie Mercury character was spotted planting a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. Of course, they both had another reason to celebrate. The film also won Best Motion Picture in the drama category.

This wasn't the only after-party they attended. They also celebrated at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's soirée. While Boynton was seen socializing with other friends, an insider told E! News "it was clear that they are together."

The couple dazzled in their award show attire. Malek looked dapper in his tuxedo and Boynton stunned in a gold gown by Celine.

The public PDA came just a few days after Malek confirmed their romance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival after months of speculation. While accepting his award for the Breakthrough Performance Award, the 37-year-old actor thanked Boynton.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said, per Billboard. "You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much."