Kristen Bell's Kids Are the Cutest Part of the 2019 Golden Globes

The bad news: Kristen Bell didn't win a forking Golden Globe last night. The good news: The Good Place actress handled it much better than her character, Eleanor Shellstrop, would have.

The beloved 38-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category, facing off against Murphy Brown's Candice Bergen, GLOW's Alison Brie, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan and Will & Grace's Debra Messing. Although Brosnahan took home the award for the second year in a row, Bell felt like the real winner after she headed home and discovered sweet, hand-written notes had been pinned to the door—courtesy of her daughters, Lincoln Shepard, 5, and Delta Shepard, 4.

Bell shared their adorable ramblings with fans via Instagram Stories.

"OK, look at what we just came home to: 'I love you mama and I love that you have a nomination. I love you. Bye, Delta. I love the domination so much,'" she said, reading one of her girls' cards. Reading another, she said, "Happy birthday, Dada. I love you. I think, just if you want to, I can buy you a birthday cake. But if you don't want sugar, we won't. I love you, Delta."